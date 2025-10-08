UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Arab League Secretary-General

CAIRO, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, presented his credentials to Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, as the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, at the headquarters of the Arab League’s General Secretariat in Cairo.

During the meeting, Al-Zaabi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Aboul Gheit, and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Arab League’s General Secretariat and supporting its pivotal role in addressing regional issues.

For his part, Aboul Gheit conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Aboul Gheit congratulated Al-Zaabi on his appointment as the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League and underscored the General Secretariat’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE on Arab affairs and joint Arab action, particularly in light of the UAE’s presidency of the current Arab League Council session.

The meeting also addressed several issues of shared Arab concern, as well as recent regional developments.