Noor Dubai Foundation, Choithrams mark completion of first cataract surgery outreach cycle in Sierra Leone

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) – In a concerted push to reduce avoidable blindness, Choithram International Foundation and Noor Dubai Foundation (a member of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives), working in coordination with Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health (MOH), has embarked on a sweeping three-year cataract outreach programme.

Teaming up with Choithram Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Freetown and boosted by proven expertise of India’s Choithram Netralaya (Eye Hospital), the programme sets its sights on reducing the prevalence of avoidable blindness in the West African nation.

A 2021 Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) study revealed that 5.4% of Sierra Leoneans aged 50 and above suffer from blindness, affecting more than 43,000 individuals. The leading cause—untreated cataracts—accounts for nearly 60% of cases, yet less than a third of those affected receive effective surgical intervention. Further, deep gender-based disparities exist for both coverage and surgical outcomes.

Over the next three years, an estimated 60,000 screenings and 6,000 cataract surgeries will be performed, offering thousands the chance to regain their sight—and with it, renewed opportunities for work and a better quality of life. Beyond immediate relief, the programme takes a long-term view, with Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health sending two ophthalmologists and four nurses each month to re-train under the specialists from Choithram Netralaya. The effort underscores not only the urgency of addressing avoidable blindness but also the need to cultivate local expertise that will sustain eye care in the years to come

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO, Noor Dubai Foundation, said, "Ensuring access to quality eye care is not just about restoring sight—it’s about restoring dignity, independence, and opportunity. Through this initiative, we aim to empower communities by eliminating avoidable blindness and strengthening local ophthalmic capacity for long-term impact. This milestone project is yet another showcase of the strength of UAE’s private-public partnerships towards bringing relief to communities in need, no matter where they are. I thank all our stakeholders, specially Choithram International Foundation for their outstanding contribution."

Recognising the need for urgent action, each year, a six-month surgical outreach camp will be held between January and June—avoiding the rainy season—to ensure the highest quality of care and optimal patient participation. Screenings will be conducted at multiple levels. The first round will take place at district-level government hospitals, followed by online assessments conducted by CMH experts. A final screening will be held one day before the scheduled operation in Freetown.

L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams Group, praised the UAE leadership for fostering a spirit of outreach and humanitarian support. “Their vision inspires us, and through this guiding initiative—the Lighthouse Project—we aim to bring that vision to life by combining the strength of public-private partnerships to generate outstanding humanitarian outcomes,” he said. "It’s yet another opportunity to deliver Goodness—the way we do every day at Choithrams." Acknowledging the critical role of collaborators Noor Dubai and Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health, Pagarani emphasized the long-term commitment to ensuring sustainable social and economic impact for the people of Sierra Leone.

With a track record of more than 200,000 no-cost cataract surgeries, Choithram Netralaya of India brings deep expertise to the initiative that is designed with patients at its core. Logistics have been carefully mapped out: Choithram Memorial Hospital will coordinate transport to and from the facility, eliminating cost and distance as barriers. To ensure accessibility, patients will receive a per diem covering meals, lodging, and transport during their three-day stay in Freetown for surgery. Upon discharge, medication will be provided free of charge, smoothing the path to recovery. Crucially, post-operative care will be available at district hospitals, allowing patients to receive ongoing support without having to travel far from home.

To ensure that the programme delivers lasting impact, researchers Dr Gabriel Osei-Anokye and Dr Ving Fai Chan from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB)—a globally recognised institution known for its excellence in medical and public health research in collaboration with the research team of Noor Dubai Foundation is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the programme. The evaluation will assess the effectiveness of the cataract surgery outreach programme in improving vision, enhancing quality of patient care, and delivering the broader psycho socioeconomic benefits to those who need the services most but currently lack access. Drawing on their expertise in global health and eyecare, the evaluation team generate data-driven insights to improve future outreach efforts and enhance the sustainability of cataract treatment programmes in Sierra Leone and globally.

