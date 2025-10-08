Emirates Franchise Association reviews strategic plan to boost UAE’s business ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Franchise Association convened its third board meeting, with the participation of board members and representatives from various chambers of commerce.

Discussions focused on a range of initiatives and strategic decisions designed to promote the franchise ecosystem in the UAE, while strengthening its competitiveness both locally and internationally.

Participants reviewed the Association’s recent achievements, adopted new strategies for collaboration with government entities and the private sector, and developed an executive plan to support entrepreneurs and businesses in leveraging the franchise model as a key driver of growth and job creation.

Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association, expressed her appreciation for the dedication of the board members and the Association’s partners from the chambers of commerce. She emphasised that the coming phase will require intensified institutional cooperation and an expanded partnership network.

“We are working to consolidate the UAE’s position as a leading regional centre for franchising through a clear regulatory framework, high-quality services for our members, and ongoing awareness and development programmes,” Al Tamimi stated. “Our aim is for the Association to become a reference platform, contributing to investment stimulation, the empowerment of national companies, and the attraction of distinguished global brands, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

The board approved the list of honorary members, placing particular emphasis on delivering tailored services and exclusive benefit packages to this distinguished group. Discussions also covered plans to conduct individual consultations to better understand members’ expectations and to broaden the scope of partnerships, thereby enhancing member engagement and overall value.