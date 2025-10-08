Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends Thanaya race of inaugural Al Ain Camel Racing Festival

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the Thanaya race in the final round of the inaugural Al Ain Camel Racing Festival.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the wise leadership’s continued support for events that promote the UAE’s authentic traditions and enduring role in society.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of supporting camel racing as a sport and advancing its development and sustainability, and affirmed its role in educating younger generations on the UAE's camel heritage, supporting its preservation for future breeders, owners, and fans.

