Expo Centre Sharjah launches inaugural Middle East Cosmetics Show

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah officially inaugurated Wednesday, the first edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show, a new flagship annual event added to its calendar.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day exhibition runs until 12 October, bringing together more than 200 local and international beauty brands to unveil their latest innovations, from the most advanced beauty formulations to cutting-edge cosmetics technology.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of Waleed Abdulrahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, and several board members.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside senior government officials, diplomats, and key representatives from the cosmetics manufacturing and trade industry.

Following the official launch, attendees toured the exhibition venue spanning more than 2,000 square metres, where exhibitors presented detailed insights into over 5,000 innovative products covering a wide range of beauty and personal care categories.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais remarked that the Sharjah Chamber’s support for the Middle East Cosmetics Show reflects its commitment to promoting trade events that enhance Sharjah’s and the UAE’s global position in the exhibitions industry.

He noted that such exhibitions serve as a key driver of the UAE’s economic diversification goals by attracting investments and fostering the growth of high-potential sectors at the regional and global levels.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said that Expo Centre Sharjah’s hosting of the exhibition, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber, demonstrates keen attention to keep pace with promising sectors in the region, including the beauty and cosmetics industry.

“The Middle East Cosmetics Show provides a valuable platform for the community to explore the latest global trends in beauty manufacturing and product design. By featuring premium brands and cutting-edge innovations from leading global beauty houses, the exhibition reinforces its role as a dynamic business hub catering to industry experts and consumers alike”, he added.

The exhibition places high priority on supporting the beauty and cosmetics industry in the UAE and the Gulf region while empowering local talents and brands. It serves as a launchpad for high-value investments and collaborative ventures, providing participants with optimal returns on investment.

It further enables exhibitors to engage directly with a large pool of qualified buyers and to expand their professional networks with top distributors, retailers, and e-commerce giants.

The debut Middle East Cosmetics Show features more than eight core segments covering all facets of the beauty industry. These include cosmetics, skincare, haircare, perfumery, and organic beauty products. It highlights cutting-edge innovations and emerging industry global trends, with exciting live shows forming the centerpiece of the exhibition.

The show hosts over 150 live demonstrations and tutorials performed by renowned makeup artists and beauty specialists, showcasing the latest techniques and beauty product applications.

It also provides a vital venue for product launches, giving brands a unique chance to gauge market response and showcase their latest skincare innovations to a wide audience of beauty enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The exhibition provides access to the newest beauty products for a broad target audience, ranging from cosmetics distributors and retailers, and spa and beauty salons operators, to luxury consumers and aficionados, digital influencers, and beauty experts.

The exhibition welcomes visitors on Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm to 10:30 pm, on Friday from 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

