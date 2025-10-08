Special Olympics UAE win Unified Volleyball World Cup

WARSAW, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Special Olympics women’s team clinched the gold medal and World Cup title in Unified Volleyball after defeating Ukraine 2–0 in the final today.

The championship, hosted in Katowice, Poland, on 5th - 8th October, featured 16 teams representing Special Olympics programmes from around the world. The UAE team competed in Group C alongside Italy, Namibia and India.

They opened their campaign with a 2–0 victory over Italy, followed by another straight-sets win against Namibia, before losing narrowly to India 1–2. The team advanced to the final stage after defeating Kenya 2–0.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, praised the players’ outstanding performance, noting that the achievement reflects the success of investing in female athletes of determination. He added that it also underscores the UAE’s ongoing commitment to women’s empowerment across sports and humanitarian fields.