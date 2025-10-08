Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Malta’s National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening the reception hosted by Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the UAE, marking her country’s National Day.

In her remarks, Ambassador Camilleri praised the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the strong ties between the two countries, affirming Malta’s commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields. She noted that the UAE remains Malta’s leading trading partner in the region.

The event was also attended by Dr. Michael Falzon, Malta’s Minister for Social Policy and Children’s Rights, Omar Al Neyadi, Director of European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the UAE–Malta Parliamentary Friendship Group, senior officials, heads of diplomatic missions, business leaders, and members of the Maltese community in the UAE.