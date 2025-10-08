Sharjah Media City to showcase projects at Mipcom 2025

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) –--Sharjah Media City (Shams) is preparing to participate in the international TV and entertainment content fair, Mipcom 2025, held in Cannes, France, from 13 to 16 October. The event gathers leading global companies and institutions in media production and the entertainment industry.

Through its participation, Shams aims to present its upcoming media projects, notably the Shams Studios initiative, a fully integrated platform for film and television production. Equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern technologies, and comprehensive production services, the studios offer a professional environment for creative companies and institutions operating in Sharjah.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director General of Shams, stated that the participation reflects Sharjah’s strategy to enhance its presence on the global media production map, attract international collaborations, and support the emirate’s creative economy. The fair provides an ideal opportunity to showcase Shams’ future projects and establish strategic partnerships.