Dubai Charity Association, Emirates Down Syndrome Association to empower People of Determination

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Charity Association has signed a cooperation and strategic partnership agreement with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the Access Abilities Expo.

The agreement aims to consolidate efforts and establish a joint framework to enhance the exchange of expertise and resources between both parties. It also supports the implementation of joint projects and initiatives serving individuals with Down syndrome and People of Determination in general, particularly in the areas of education, rehabilitation and social inclusion.

The agreement was signed by Mustafa Karam, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Charity Association, and Dr. Manal Ja‘rour, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

Karam said the partnership reflects the association’s steadfast commitment to supporting People of Determination within and outside the country. He added that it aligns with the association’s humanitarian and community vision aimed at providing the essentials of a dignified life, describing the partnership as a step towards achieving the UAE’s vision for the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination, while underscoring the importance of collaboration between the charitable sector and specialised institutions.

Dr. Manal Ja‘rour expressed her appreciation for the Dubai Charity Association’s efforts in supporting People of Determination with Down syndrome and backing initiatives that empower them, ensuring their full inclusion in society, highlighting their abilities and creativity, and sustaining their projects.