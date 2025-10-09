Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood delegation visits Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, including members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, visited Expo 2025 Osaka on Wednesday as part of an official visit to Japan.

The visit followed the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The participation of the Emirati Children's Parliament aimed to promote cultural awareness and knowledge exchange, explore international experiences in sustainable development and innovation, and learn about future trends in sectors related to artificial intelligence.

The delegation included Abdullah Badr Al Ali, head of the delegation; Saeed Ahmed Al Rumaithi, President of the UAE Youth Council for Agriculture and UNICEF Youth Advocate at COP28; Maryam bint Hassan Al Ghafri, member of the Emirati Children’s Parliament and Chair of the Environmental and Sustainability Committee; and Emirati inventor Ali Al Loughani, member of the Emirati Children’s Parliament.

During the visit, the delegation toured the UAE Pavilion, where they were briefed on its themes showcasing the country’s achievements across various fields.

They also visited the Japan Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion, which builds on the legacy of the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first pavilion in the history of World Expos dedicated to women.

Abdullah Badr Al Ali stated that the visit embodies the wise vision of the UAE leadership and of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to enhance the UAE's global presence and advance the values of cooperation, innovation, and sustainability showcased by the event.

He commended the distinguished participation of the Emirati Children’s Parliament members, highlighting that it reflects the UAE’s firm belief in the child’s role as a key partner in shaping the present and building the future.

Al Ali noted that the participation of the Emirati Children’s Parliament members in this global event enables them to engage with diverse cultures, acquire meaningful experiences and expand their intellectual perspectives. He underlined that the Emirati Children’s Parliament embodies the unwavering support and empowerment that the UAE leadership provides to youth, driven by their essential role in fostering national progress and global competitiveness.