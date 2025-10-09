Ajman Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

AJMAN, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, at the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Ajman and the Saudi Ambassador discussed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action in all fields to serve their mutual interests and benefit both peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid praised the strong and growing fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the wise leadership of both countries.

For his part, the Saudi Ambassador expressed his pleasure at meeting the Ruler of Ajman and praised the deep-rooted bilateral relations and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, commending the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general and Ajman in particular.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.