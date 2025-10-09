UN chief calls for Israel, Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan

NEW YORK, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN Secretary-General has welcomed the announcement from US President Donald Trump that Israel and Hamas have “signed off” on the first phase of his 20-point peace plan, following days of intensive indirect negotiations in Egypt.

In a statement, UN chief António Guterres said, “I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Donald J. Trump.”

“I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough,” he added.

The Secretary-General urged “all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement,” including the release of hostages who have been held for over two years now in Gaza, “in a dignified manner.”

Guterres insisted that there must be a permanent ceasefire. The United Nations is tasked under the US plan, along with the Red Crescent, with overseeing the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid.

“The fighting must stop once and for all,” the UN chief continued. “Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end.”

He said the organisation would fully support the implementation of the phased agreement, as well as advancing recovery and reconstruction efforts in the devastated Gaza Strip.

“I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a Two-State solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security,” the Secretary-General said.