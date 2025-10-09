Arab Parliament welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

CAIRO, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament has welcomed the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, describing it as an important step toward ending bloodshed and achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, said the agreement represents a victory for reason, wisdom, and humanitarian values, as well as for international legitimacy.

In a statement on Thursday, Al Yamahi praised the international and regional efforts that led to the agreement, commending the pivotal roles played by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye in facilitating dialogue and bringing the parties closer together. He also lauded the significant efforts of US President Donald Trump to help achieve the ceasefire and promote regional and global stability.

Al Yamahi stressed that the agreement should mark the start of a comprehensive process for reconstruction, justice, and relief for civilians, ensuring that the humanitarian tragedies of war are not repeated.

He called on all parties to abide by the terms of the agreement and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for compliance and to end its unilateral actions that violate International Law, including settlement expansion, settler violence, assaults on holy sites, and the withholding of Palestinian tax revenues.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s continued support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state. He also expressed the Arab Parliament’s readiness to back any Arab or international initiative that contributes to a just and lasting peace and restores hope to people affected by the conflict.