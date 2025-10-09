Space42 ships first UAE-integrated, tested Synthetic Aperture Radar satellites to US

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Space42 has successfully shipped three Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, Foresight-3, Foresight-4, and Foresight-5, from its Space42 Space Systems facility in Abu Dhabi to the United States. The SAR satellites were manufactured in partnership with ICEYE, the global leader in SAR satellite operations.

The milestone marks the first time advanced SAR satellites have completed critical integration and testing activities in the UAE within the Space42 AIT (Assembly, Integration, and Testing) facility. It advances sovereign resilience and accelerates progress toward the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030.

Anchored in Space42’s strategy of becoming the preferred partner for premium geospatial data, this programme reaffirms the UAE’s leadership in Earth Observation (EO), geospatial intelligence, satellite innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

Khalid Al Awadhi, SVP Earth Observation Systems at Space42, said, “This is a proud moment for Space42 and the UAE. For the first time, satellites equipped with cutting-edge SAR technology have been tested in the UAE. This reflects how far we have come: from reliance on imported technology to building advanced platforms with our global partners. These satellites will expand our Foresight Constellation, deepen our sovereign capability, and reaffirm the UAE’s leadership in the next generation of AI-powered Space Technology.”

Foresight-3, -4, and -5 will join Space42’s Earth Observation Foresight Constellation, delivering persistent, all-weather imagery at 25-centimetre resolution with global coverage.

The constellation will now offer enhanced tactical access to its premium SAR imagery products, enabling precise insights for disaster response, climate monitoring, urban planning, logistics, and national security. The imagery is analysed by Space42’s AI platform, GIQ, which delivers decision-grade geospatial intelligence for planning, operations, and risk response across government and enterprise.

With two satellites (Foresight-1 launched in August 2024 and -2 launched in January 2025) already in orbit, the addition of Foresight-3, -4, and -5

brings the constellation closer to its target, achieving constellation maturity in 2027. This expansion strengthens Space42’s position in the fast-growing market for high-resolution, rapid-delivery EO data.

The development of Foresight-3, -4, and -5 highlights the strength of distributed manufacturing and international collaboration. From production in Finland to AIT in the UAE, the programme demonstrates how global partnership accelerates innovation and strengthens supply chain resilience.

The UAE’s growing SpaceTech leadership and manufacturing base is enabled by domestic AIT capability, Emirati engineering and leadership, and collaboration with global partners, ensuring milestones and key activities are met on time and budget.

Looking ahead, Space42 plans to further grow the constellation through 2027, securing global coverage and strengthening the UAE’s position in the global space economy.