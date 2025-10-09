Frontline Heroes Office marks World Mental Health Day

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office has emphasised that promoting mental health has become an essential national priority, equal in importance to physical health, particularly for frontline heroes who make exceptional sacrifices to protect the community and safeguard its security and wellbeing.

Marking World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10th October by the World Health Organisation, the Office commended the initiatives of Mental Health Month, organised throughout October by Emirates Health Services (EHS). It described these initiatives as a qualitative milestone in enhancing community awareness and embedding the culture of mental wellbeing as an integral component of public health.

The Office noted that these initiatives contribute to providing innovative preventive and therapeutic tools that support psychological and professional stability, positively impacting quality of life and productivity.

It stressed that such national initiatives reflect the vision of the UAE and its wise leadership in building a more cohesive and balanced society, while positioning the country as a global model in advancing world-class, human-centred services.

The Frontline Heroes Office underlined that World Mental Health Day represents a renewed opportunity to strengthen psychological and social support programmes that serve all segments of society, ensuring sustainable giving, a positive spirit and renewed energy.

