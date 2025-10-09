Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘The Purpose Forum’

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted "The Purpose Forum", to enhance corporate commitment to social responsibility, advance community support initiatives, and expand the positive impact of the private sector, highlighting best practices and sharing experiences.

The forum was held as part of the Sustainability 365 initiative organised by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business from 6th to 30th October. It attracted 124 participants from companies operating across diverse sectors.

The forum provided a dynamic platform for in-depth discussions and highlighted the chamber’s ongoing initiatives to foster greater corporate engagement through the impactful programmes offered by its Centre for Responsible Business (CRB).

Attendees benefited from valuable insights shared through a series of talks and a panel discussion. The event featured speakers from DP World Foundation, Furjan Dubai, Emirates Nature–WWF, and the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment (Jood).

Participants explored a range of topics, including health, culture, and global philanthropy, all reinforcing the importance of strategic and structured giving as an effective tool for creating positive social impact.

The sessions also underlined the importance of public-private collaboration to expand the scope of purpose-driven initiatives globally, while emphasising the need for inclusive local approaches that foster cohesive communities.