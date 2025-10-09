Ahmed Al Sayegh leads UAE delegation to Islamic Conference of OIC Health Ministers in Jordan

AMMAN, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), led the UAE’s delegation participating in the 8th Session of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), taking place in Jordan from 7th to 9th October under the theme “Health is our shared responsibility.”

The conference brought together Ministers of Health from OIC member states, as well as representatives of regional and international health organisations.

In his opening remarks, Al Sayegh stressed that the UAE, following the directives of its wise leadership, is committed to playing an active role in supporting the OIC’s efforts to enhance integration across health sectors.

He reaffirmed the country’s dedication to developing joint policies and plans that aim to achieve universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Al Sayegh emphasised that the UAE is keen to share its leading experience in addressing health challenges and exchanging expertise with member states within a unified framework.

From supporting joint initiatives and projects to building national capacities and developing health emergency systems and preparedness to address health challenges, especially epidemics and chronic diseases, Al Sayegh lauded the prominent role the OIC plays in promoting cooperation among member states in the health sector.

He highlighted the importance of joint action and the need to use modern technologies and artificial intelligence, especially in prevention and care.

Al Sayegh commended the fruitful cooperation with the Organisation during the UAE’s presidency of the 7th session, held in Abu Dhabi in 2019. He noted that this collaboration was clearly reflected in the joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the UAE provided logistical support to several member states, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening institutional solidarity and advancing partnerships under the Organisation’s umbrella.

Al Sayegh outlined the UAE’s comprehensive experience in building an integrated and sustainable health system. He noted that the UAE has developed an advanced digital healthcare ecosystem aligned with leading global standards, ensuring both service quality and ease of access.

The country has also established a proactive health system that leverages innovative technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver services, while strengthening strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors.

In parallel, it has created a supportive regulatory environment for medical innovation and health technology, fostered global and local collaborations in medical research and biotechnology, and utilised big data and digital solutions to enhance health planning and shape forward-looking strategies aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Sayegh met with Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination of Pakistan. The meeting involved discussions on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector, including the exchange of experts and specialists.

The discussions also addressed plans to sign memorandums of understanding on organ transplantation to exchange medical expertise and expand health coordination.

