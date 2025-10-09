Austria welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

VIENNA, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Christian Stocker, Chancellor of Austria, described the breakthrough in peace negotiations and the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, including the the release of hostages as “long-awaited, good news from the Middle East."

Stocker thanked US President Donald Trump and all countries involved for their diplomatic efforts, stressing that the agreement must now be swiftly implemented to end the bloodshed, secure the final release of hostages, and increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger also expressed optimism over the ceasefire deal, which includes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

She said the first phase of the Gaza peace between Israel and Hamas was “the best news in a long time."