New INTA office in Dubai highlights UAE’s leadership in innovation

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Charles Shaban, Chief Representative Officer, Middle East and North Africa, International Trademark Association (INTA), said the opening of INTA’s regional office in Dubai marks a pivotal milestone in the association’s global strategy to expand its regional presence and strengthen intellectual property (IP) protection in emerging markets.

The office, inaugurated earlier this week at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), will enable the association to serve its 837 members from 263 organisations across the region and enhance collaboration with government bodies, the private sector, and academic institutions.

Shaban said Dubai was selected as the headquarters for its advanced infrastructure, robust IP legislation, and strategic location linking regional and global markets. He noted INTA’s strong partnerships with the UAE Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chambers, and the Emirates Intellectual Property Association.

Through the new office, INTA aims to intensify efforts to combat counterfeit goods, promote digital governance, and support member countries in developing national IP strategies. Egypt and Saudi Arabia were among the first in the region to adopt such frameworks, he said.

He highlighted that the Middle East and North Africa region, with a combined GDP of around US$5.2 trillion, represents a vital market for trademark protection and the growth of the creative economy. The region’s consumer base, valued at $768 billion in 2023, is expected to expand to $1.4 trillion by 2032, driven by economic diversification across sectors such as healthcare, energy, financial technology, and telecommunications.

He said the opening of the Dubai office coincides with the region’s transformation toward innovation and economic diversification, positioning IP protection as a key enabler of investment and entrepreneurship. The office will also play a central role in preparing for INTA’s Annual Meeting in Dubai in 2029, which will serve as a global platform for sharing expertise and best practices in innovation and intangible asset protection.