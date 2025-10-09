DP World begins next phase of new global headquarters at Expo City

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- DP World has begun the next stage of construction on its striking new global headquarters at Expo City Dubai, an eight-storey landmark designed to embody innovation, sustainability and the future of global trade.

A ceremony marking the completion of foundations was held on site, attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, and led by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Najeeb Mohammed AlAli, Executive Director of Expo City Dubai Authority; Engineer Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer of Expo City Dubai.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, DP World’s new home will anchor Expo City as a hub for global connectivity and collaboration, setting a new benchmark for sustainable workspace design in the region.

The headquarters’ most striking feature is a 10.45-metre cantilever, one of the boldest in the region, giving the building the appearance of floating above the landscape.

The 301,940 sq ft facility will accommodate 850 staff and welcome 2,000 visitors daily. The first two levels will be open to the public, with cafes, restaurants and meeting rooms intended to foster dialogue and connection.

At the heart of the complex, the Flow Pavilion and fountain from Expo 2020 Dubai will be retained as a permanent centrepiece. Once seen by more than 1.2 million public visitors as a symbol of DP World’s mission: to make trade flow.

The design also includes the Middle East’s first fully automated parking facility of this scale, housing nearly 1,000 vehicles, including 100 EVs.

“Expo City Dubai was built as a platform for innovation, sustainability, and global connection, values that perfectly align with DP World’s vision for the future of trade. We are delighted to welcome their new headquarters here, which will stand as a symbol of Dubai’s continued role as a catalyst for progress and collaboration worldwide,” Al Hashimy said.

Bin Sulayem stated, “Our headquarters will be a place where technology, sustainability, and talent come together to shape the future of trade. Just as Dubai has reinvented itself time and again, DP World continues to evolve beyond ports to deliver smarter, greener, and more resilient supply chains for our customers and communities worldwide.”

In a press release on Thursday, DP World outlined its journey “From Harbour Office to Expo City”. In 1972, Port Rashid became Dubai’s first commercial seaport. In 1976, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum issued a decree to construct a brand-new port at Jebel Ali. By 1978, Port Rashid rapidly expanded to 35 berths, serving as a gateway for cargo, vehicles and passengers.

In 1979, Jebel Ali Port was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II. The Jebel Ali Free Zone was established by Emiri Decree in 1985 under the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, followed by the creation of the Port Rashid Authority in 1990.

In 1991, the Dubai Ports Authority (DPA) was founded to manage both Port Rashid and Jebel Ali Port, operating from the harbour office at Port Rashid. In 1998, Jafza expanded its mid-rise office buildings, including Jafza 14, 15, 16, and 17, and in 1999, Dubai Ports International was established to manage overseas operations.

DP World was formed in 2005, with its headquarters based in the Jebel Ali Free Zone. The following year, DP World acquired P&O, becoming the world’s third-largest port operator. In 2015, Jafza was officially integrated into DP World.

In 2021, DP World launched the Flow Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which attracted more than 1.2 million visitors to its iconic fountain feature. In 2023, the company appointed Dynamic Design Studio as the architect for its new headquarters at Expo City Dubai. By 2025, construction had advanced with foundations completed and the first floor underway. The new global headquarters is scheduled to open in 2027.