Submissions open for ‘Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025’ initiative

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding has officially opened applications for the second edition of its “Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025” global initiative to promote entrepreneurship within a sustainable framework.

The flagship programme, delivered in partnership with TECOM Group PJSC’s start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, in5, challenges scale-ups from around the world to reimagine how to consume, produce and regenerate resources to drive the transition to a more circular, sustainable future.

Entrepreneurs entering the competition will vie for a prize pool of AED850,000, with the winning scale-up securing pilot funding and a transformative proof-of-concept opportunity within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio.

This edition calls upon participants to address some of the most pressing circular economy issues across three sub-themes: food loss and waste, resource recovery and regeneration, and digital innovation for sustainability.

Submissions are open until 25th November 2025, inviting innovators with inclusive, tech-enabled and regenerative solutions that can unlock new value and reduce environmental pressure.

From the global pool of applicants, 15 scale-ups will be selected to enter a 12-week hybrid accelerator programme. They will gain access to dedicated mentorship from industry leaders, masterclasses and workshops designed to sharpen business models and accelerate market entry, investor networks and ecosystem access across Dubai Holding’s diverse portfolio and world-class infrastructure and testing environments to validate and scale their solutions.

The journey will culminate in a high-profile Demo Day in 2026, where the top scale-ups will pitch to investors, partners and industry leaders. One winner and two runners-up will be announced, with the winning innovation advancing into real-world, fully funded implementation with Dubai Holding.

The first edition of the accelerator in 2024 attracted 150 submissions from 31 countries. Winners included Othalo (Norway), whose solution upcycles plastic waste into housing; The Surpluss (UAE), which redistributes excess materials across industries; and Midori Network (UAE), which converts plastic waste into construction materials. All three have since forged active partnerships with Dubai Holding, demonstrating the accelerator’s ability to catalyse scalable, real-world impact.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer at Dubai Holding, said, “By backing future-forward solutions that can transform industries from the ground up, Dubai Holding is catalysing change that lasts, contributing to stronger communities and a healthier planet. Building on the UAE’s vision for a more circular and sustainable future, the Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator enables scale-ups to unlock their full potential in an environment purpose-built for change, progress and impact.”

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company operating across 10 sectors and 34 countries. The programme reflects its philanthropic mission to empower communities and enterprises to drive sustainable development, alongside its commitment to advancing the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

Powered by in5’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and designed with execution partner BOLT, the accelerator programme combines industry expertise, structured training and market access opportunities to help founders refine, adapt and elevate their solutions for scale. Founded by TECOM Group in 2013, in5 has supported more than 1,000 start-ups that have raised over AED7.8 billion in funding across the technology, media, design and science sectors.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of in5, said, “As Dubai’s leading incubator, in5’s support for Dubai Holding’s Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator reaffirms our vision to support entrepreneurs and innovators with resources and guidance to secure their long-term growth. Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, we will continue to help start-ups and scale-ups transform their bold ideas into scalable and impactful businesses that drive future sustainability.”

The accelerator welcomes global applications from scale-ups with a functional prototype or Minimum Viable Product, early customer validation or pre-seed to pre-Series A funding. At least one full-time founder must commit to the 12-week hybrid training programme and demonstrate a clear intention to scale within the UAE.

Winners stand to get an AED500,000 prize in addition to securing proof of concept funded by Dubai Holding. The second and third placed scale-ups will receive AED250,000 and AED100,000, respectively.

Participation also assures, among other benefits, up to 20 dedicated mentorship hours per scale-up from industry experts. The top five scale-ups will gain one-year access to in5 incubation benefits worth AED90,000.

The event features more than 15 masterclasses and workshops on business development, market entry, finance, technical guidance and legal compliance.

Participants also obtain access to over 250 discounted technology apps and platforms. In addition, Dubai Holding’s extensive ecosystem, including Real Estate, Hospitality, Asset Management, Entertainment and Community Management, offers extensive collaboration potential.