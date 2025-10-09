Emirates Racing Authority establishes new Investigation Unit

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) has announced the establishment of a new Investigation Unit within its Integrity and Regulation Department.

The move reflects the ERA’s continued commitment to strengthening integrity, ensuring compliance with the ERA Rules of Racing, and aligning with international best practices followed by leading racing jurisdictions worldwide.

"Integrity is the foundation of racing. The establishment of this new unit demonstrates the ERA’s proactive approach in adopting the same high standards seen in other prominent racing authorities. With appointments and the addition of veterinary expertise, we are confident the unit will play a key role in reinforcing trust, ensuring compliance, and supporting the continued growth and credibility of racing in the UAE,” Mohammad Al Shehhi, ERA General Manager and Board Member, said.

The new Investigation Unit will initially consist of two full-time staff members. A lead Investigator, alongside a multilingual graduate veterinarian. This will provide the unit with both regulatory and veterinary expertise from its inception, ensuring it can effectively address integrity, welfare, and compliance matters.

Sam Shinsky, Head of Integrity and Regulation at the ERA, commented, “The creation of the Investigation Unit further strengthens our ability to safeguard the integrity of racing in the UAE. Our appointments bring significant investigative and regulatory expertise to the ERA, ensuring our rules are applied with consistency and that all participants can compete with confidence in a fair environment.”

The ERA will continue to develop and expand its regulatory capabilities to ensure that the UAE racing industry remains a leader in integrity, professionalism, and international best practice.