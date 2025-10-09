Empower approves cash dividend of AED437.5 million for H1 2025

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Assembly of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), in a meeting, approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute cash dividends of AED437.5 million (4.375 fils per share, equivalent to 43.75 percent of the company’s paid-up capital) to shareholders for the first half of 2025.

The meeting, held on Thursday, was chaired by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO, and other board members.

During the meeting, the company’s shareholders approved various items on the agenda and elected the new Board of Directors for the 2025–2028 term, consisting of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Amit Kaushal, Issam Kazim, Fatma Belrehif, Hussain Lootah, Majed Al Joker, and Nasser Lootah.

Empower reported an outstanding result for H1 2025 in August, with revenues amounting to AED1,453 million and a net profit of AED403 million. The dividend for the period will be distributed in accordance with the company’s dividend distribution policy.

"The General Assembly’s approval for a cash dividend distribution of AED437.5 million, representing 43.75 percent of the paid-up capital, underscores Empower’s continued success in delivering growing results. This achievement is supported by our pioneering business model, which further enhances Dubai’s position as a global hub for district cooling,” Al Tayer said.