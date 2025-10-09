TRENDS to participate in GITEX 2025

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory is participating in GITEX 2025, scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13th to 17th October, with several high-impact activities that keep pace with rapid technological transformations and anticipate the future of AI and scientific research.

As part of its participation, TRENDS will launch a white paper in collaboration with the UAE Federal Public Prosecution, summarizing the key outcomes of the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025). The summit was organised by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in strategic partnership with the UAE Public Prosecution and in knowledge partnership with TRENDS.

During the exhibition, TRENDS will also organise a dialogue session featuring leading experts and specialists to discuss “The Ethical Governance Framework for AI in Criminal Justice”, in addition to a student debate on AI, scientific research, and the future.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, emphasised that TRENDS’ participation in GITEX reflects its commitment to serving as an intellectual hub that keeps pace with global technological transformations. He noted that the exhibition provides an ideal platform for knowledge exchange and for exploring prospects for collaboration in AI, digital governance, and applied scientific research.