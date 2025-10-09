NYU Abu Dhabi establishes Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Stern School of Business at New York University Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD) today announced the establishment of the Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness, a new research endeavour that will use data science to research and rank International Financial Centers (IFCs) globally.

The institute will be located at Stern at NYUAD, a strategic decision based on the proximity to several regions driving much of the world’s future economic growth.

The institute brings together a world-class team of researchers and advisors and is supported by Ray Dalio, renowned investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, who has devoted decades to studying the global economic order and its shifting dynamics. His involvement underscores the institute’s ambition to bring world-leading perspectives to the study of international finance.

The Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness will advance research into the evolving global economic order, with a particular focus on the role of IFCs. Leveraging cutting-edge data science, it will evaluate and rank IFCs around the world, providing a unique lens on their competitiveness, impact, and contribution to global markets.

“We welcome the Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi’s landmark decision to establish the Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness in Abu Dhabi. The institute marks a pivotal moment in the application of data science to learn the true status of financial centres,” Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said.

Rob Salomon, Dean of Stern at NYUAD, stated that the institute is consistent with Stern’s mission to research, teach, and engage on topics critical to global economic growth and development.

The institute will release its inaugural Financial Centres Competitiveness Index during the Global Markets Summit at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) that opens in the UAE on 8th December 2025.