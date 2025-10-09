Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ‘Health Awards 2025’ in Dubai

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honoured a select group of the UAE’s healthcare pioneers who won at “Health Awards 2025,” during a ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai that drew a large turnout of professionals, policymakers, and innovators.

The ceremony recognised 78 healthcare professionals across 60 competitive categories spanning patient care, scientific research, education, technology, and community impact, with more than 700 healthcare professionals in attendance. The event was also attended by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and Publisher of Health Magazine.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said he was honoured to recognise distinguished healthcare professionals at the “Health Awards 2025.” He thanked Dr. Thumbay Moideen and his team for organising the event and commended the awardees for their compassion, talent, and dedication to advancing excellence in healthcare.

He added, “These awards recognise not only achievements in health and medicine, but also the enduring values of dedication, commitment, and excellence, as well as the power to inspire current and future generations of healthcare professionals. I fully support the principle at the heart of these awards: that the health of the people is the foundation upon which a successful society is built; that excellence in this field has a profound impact on our lives; and that no national asset is more valuable than a healthy population.”

He continued, “As in previous cycles, this fifth edition, held here in Dubai, reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare standards and adopting best practices across all fields of medicine. The broad representation of both nationals and residents among today’s winners is a testament to the strength of our healthcare enterprise and the robustness of its partnerships.”

He affirmed, “Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with strong support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has built a healthcare system that responds to the needs of individuals and of the wider community alike. As a result, people are confident that they receive the highest standards of care and that they are empowered to make sound decisions about their health. In this spirit, we celebrate our winners today for their distinguished contributions to the well-being of society; each has shown initiative in pursuing excellence and has a notable record of achievement.”

He concluded by congratulating the award winners and wishing them continued success, praising their perseverance, resilience, and dedication as a true reflection of the human spirit.

The honorees were distributed across a comprehensive spectrum of categories that included hospitals and medical centres that elevated quality and patient safety standards.

To reinforce integrity and credibility in the judging process, Knight Frank served as the Independent Assessor to ensure a transparent and consistent evaluation across all categories, while Modern Pharmaceutical Company (MPC)supported the platform as the main sponsor.