Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship's final round begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The final round of the second Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi category) kicks off tomorrow at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, bringing together top athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE.

The round concludes a season filled with strong competition and outstanding organisation, reinforcing the championship’s position as one of the premier jiu-jitsu events in the country.

The final round will see around 2,500 male and female athletes competing over three days. The opening day will feature bouts in the under-18, adult, and master divisions, followed by the under-14 and under-16 categories on the second day. The championship will wrap up on Sunday with the Under-12 and Kids divisions. The event will also crown the top three clubs that have earned the highest points throughout the previous rounds.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the final round marks the culmination of an exceptional season that has seen remarkable progress in athletes’ performance and growing participation in jiu-jitsu across the country.

“The second edition of the championship has further established its position as a leading platform for developing and refining talent in line with the highest technical standards. The Gi competitions have also played a crucial role in preparing athletes for upcoming national and international challenges," he said.

Al Menhali added, “Gi competitions are defined by their technical variety and tactical depth, with an emphasis on precision, defensive discipline, and traditional control techniques. This enables athletes to expand their experience and balance their skill sets across both disciplines – Gi and No-Gi.”

The championship’s total prize pool stands at AED 3 million, following an increase under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The initiative reflects his continued support for the sport’s growth and his commitment to motivating athletes to achieve excellence and deliver their best across all competitions.