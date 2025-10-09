UAEU ranks first nationally, 201–250 globally in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

AL AIN, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has achieved a remarkable academic milestone by ranking first in the UAE and placing within the 201–250 category globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, While sharing the top national position with Khalifa University and Abu Dhabi University, reflecting its distinguished position as a world-class academic and research institution.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAEU, affirmed that this achievement reflects the university’s sustainable approach to developing its academic and research environment. It also embodies UAEU’s vision to be a leading global scientific and intellectual hub, contributing to the building of a knowledge-based society and the shaping of the nation’s future.

He stated, “UAEU’s leading position in global rankings is the result of its steadfast commitment to the vision of our wise leadership, which has made education and scientific research the cornerstone of the nation’s progress and prosperity. Over the past years, the university has worked to build an integrated academic system that fosters innovation, graduates highly qualified national talent capable of driving comprehensive development and produces globally impactful research that helps find sustainable solutions to future challenges.”

The Chancellor added that this advancement in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 reaffirms UAEU’s pivotal role in enhancing the UAE’s position on the global academic stage. It also represents the fruit of collaboration among the university’s academic and research staff, students, and its national and international partners.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is one of the world’s most prestigious university ranking systems. It evaluates institutions based on a comprehensive set of rigorous criteria, including the quality of teaching (learning environment and faculty qualifications), research excellence (volume of published papers, impact, and citations), innovation and knowledge transfer through collaboration with industry, and international reputation (diversity of students, faculty, and research partnerships).

It also assesses the research environment and funding, which reflect the level of support provided to researchers and the strength of the university’s research infrastructure.