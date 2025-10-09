UAE’s commitment to sustainability deeply rooted in its national identity, vision: GCAA

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in its national identity and vision. Since its founding, the country has embraced environmental responsibility as a core value, inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who considered the environment central to the UAE’s heritage and development journey, according to a report issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) under the title ‘’An Inside Look at Civil Aviation in the UAE''.

Building on this foundation, the UAE has emerged as a global leader in sustainable development across various sectors, including civil aviation. Over 15 years ago, the UAE set a clear course to reduce the aviation sector’s environmental footprint. A key milestone came in 2012, when the UAE submitted its first State Action Plan for Reducing Aviation Emissions to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), affirming its long-term commitment to environmental stewardship in aviation. This was followed by a detailed plan in 2018, which was ranked among the best in the world. Just a few days ago, following Cabinet approval, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) submitted the third edition of the plan to ICAO, reaffirming the country’s commitment to this critical matter and its determination to achieve tangible results.

The UAE was also a leader in CORSIA compliance, having committed to the scheme from its voluntary phase in 2020. CORSIA, a global scheme adopted by the ICAO under its General Assembly resolution in 2016, was implemented starting in 2019. Building on this leadership, by the end of 2024 the UAE launched the region’s first digital platform dedicated to implementing CORSIA, as part of the country’s significant transformational projects for 2024.

In addition, the UAE has advanced progressive regulatory frameworks encouraging the production and use of low-carbon aviation fuels and fostering collaboration across the aviation ecosystem.

At the international level, the UAE plays a prominent leadership role as Vice Chair of two ICAO committees, the Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP) and the Committee on Climate Change and Environment, both central to shaping aviation’s sustainable future.

Nationally, the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy includes the transport sector as a key pillar. A cornerstone initiative within this sector is the National Roadmap for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), aiming to produce 700 million liters of SAF annually by 2030, potentially reducing emissions by 4.8 million tonnes of CO2.

To accelerate global action, the UAE launched GSAM (Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace), a platform promoting SAF investment, innovation, and international cooperation. ICAO has officially adopted GSAM as an institutionalized annual event on its official calendar, marking a rare recognition of a state-initiated concept evolving into a regular, internationally supported platform.

Further strengthening the UAE’s research capacity, the GCAA and Volar Air Mobility signed an MOU to develop the UAE's first Green Aviation Technology Hub. This Hub aims to promote clean energy solutions, support research and development in sustainable aviation technologies, and foster collaboration among international stakeholders, regulators, and innovators.

The shift toward a sustainable aviation ecosystem is also reflected in several key industry initiatives:

• A collaboration between ADNOC, BP, and Masdar on hydrogen and SAF production from municipal waste.

• Emirates’ $200 million sustainable aviation fund.

• A long-term agreement between Etihad and SATAVIA for contrail management and carbon credits.

• A SAF partnership between Twelve and Etihad, using captured CO¬2.

• A partnership between Emirates and Shell Aviation to produce blended SAF and support a reliable supply chain in the UAE.

UAE aviation milestones include Etihad’s 2021 ecoFlight and Emirates’ 2023 100% SAF demonstration flight.

The UAE’s leadership is also evident in hosting major ICAO events, including the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) in 2023. The conference led to the historic adoption announced from Dubai for the ICAO Global Framework for SAF, LCAF, and other Aviation Cleaner Energies, which sets an aspirational goal of reducing CO¬2 emissions from international aviation by 5% by 2030 through the use of cleaner energy sources.

Earlier in February 2025, the UAE also hosted the Global Implementation Support Symposium and the Global Sustainable aviation Marketplace (GISS GSAM) alongside a dedicated SAF Congress, reinforcing its global commitment to sustainable aviation. Through clear vision, innovation, and international engagement, the UAE continues to shape a more sustainable and inclusive aviation future.