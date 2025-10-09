M42’s Healthpoint, Danat Al Emarat transform over 70 lives through scoliosis surgeries in two years

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Spine team at Healthpoint and Danat Al Emarat, two hospitals that are pillars of M42’s world-class portfolio of healthcare facilities, have jointly performed over 70 successful scoliosis surgeries in two years, underscoring their commitment to providing specialised, high-quality care for complex spinal conditions in the UAE.

This milestone is the result of a collaborative program led by a shared team of expert spinal surgeons, anesthesiologists, radiologists, physiotherapists, and nursing staff who operate across both hospitals. The access to high-quality specialised care locally has significantly contributed to reducing the number of scoliosis patients seeking treatment abroad.

Omar Al Naqbi, the Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, said, “This milestone is not just about numbers; it’s about restoring confidence, mobility, and quality of life to our patients. Through shared expertise, cutting-edge techniques, and a truly multidisciplinary approach, we are proud to offer scoliosis care that upholds global standards. Our collaboration across the trusted M42 network is a testament to the scale of possibilities when excellence and access go hand in hand.”

The multidisciplinary scoliosis team treats a wide range of complex spinal conditions beyond idiopathic scoliosis. These include neuromuscular, congenital, early-onset, dysplastic, and syndromic scoliosis cases such as osteogenesis imperfecta and Marfan syndrome. The program also provides surgical options for pediatric patients as young as four years old - a rarity in the region - using techniques such as growing rods to support early intervention and long-term spinal correction.

To commemorate this achievement and honour the resilience of people living with scoliosis, the hospitals recently hosted a “Scoliosis Success Day” - a community event bringing together patients, families, and the dedicated teams that care for them. The event highlighted the transformative power of early diagnosis, expert surgical intervention, and long-term multidisciplinary support.

By offering complex scoliosis care within the country, Healthpoint and Danat Al Emarat continue to enhance access, reduce the burden of overseas treatment, and deliver exceptional outcomes for patients and their families. Their integrated approach reflects M42’s vision of harnessing clinical excellence, innovation, and collaboration to drive the future of sustainable, patient-centered care.

