Muslim Council of Elders welcomes agreement on first phase of ceasefire deal in Gaza

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has welcomed the announcement of a first phase of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which includes the release of all prisoners and hostages, and allow the entry of humanitarian and relief aid.

This comes after more than two years of severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people and the immense losses in lives and property caused by the aggression.

In a statement, the Council affirmed that the ceasefire represents a necessary step towards ending the tragedy of innocent civilians and strengthening urgent humanitarian and relief efforts. It called on all active international parties to ensure the implementation of the agreement’s provisions in all its phases, paving the way for a genuine path toward a just and lasting peace, ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, and guaranteeing their inalienable legitimate rights, foremost among them, the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Muslim Council of Elders also expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, the United States of America, and all Arab, Islamic, and international efforts that have contributed to reaching this agreement. The Council reaffirmed its support for all initiatives aimed at achieving stability and peace in the region and the world, while urging the international community and humanitarian and relief organisations to intensify immediate efforts to assist those affected and to provide the necessary support for the reconstruction of what has been destroyed by the aggression.