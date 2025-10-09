Emirates Red Crescent inaugurates 'Mother of the Nation' health projects on Anjouan Island in Comoros

MORONI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary Chairwoman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, a number of health projects were inaugurated in the Union of the Comoros under the Fund.

These included the Sheikha Fatima “Mother of the Nation” Maternity and Childhood Hospital and the Sheikha Fatima “Mother of the Nation” Kidney Dialysis Centre on Anjouan Island.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by President Azali Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros, Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Juma Rashid Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to the Union of the Comoros, and Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, along with a number of officials from both sides.

The Maternity and Childhood Hospital has a capacity of 20 beds and serves around 10,000 people annually. It includes several key facilities such as wards, intensive care units, natural childbirth and surgical operation rooms, anesthesia and sterilisation units, and neonatal intensive care units, in addition to administrative offices and rest areas for doctors, nurses, and other medical staff.

As for the Kidney Dialysis Centre, it is the first of its kind on Anjouan Island, comprising eight advanced dialysis units supported by a specialised water treatment unit to ensure the quality and safety of services using the latest technologies. The centre provides comprehensive patient and family support, continuous medical follow-up, and regular clinical assessments, delivering around 5,000 dialysis sessions annually.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Azali Assoumani expressed his sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and noble stance toward the Union of the Comoros. He also extended heartfelt thanks to the United Arab Emirates, describing it as a key partner in Comoros’ development journey, noting that its developmental projects and humanitarian initiatives have had a tangible impact in supporting the country’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the quality of life for its people.

He emphasised that the opening of these health projects holds special significance, as they come within a series of developmental programmes bearing the name of a great woman with an inspiring vision - H.H.Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”- who continues to provide unwavering support to communities and is deeply committed to promoting development for the prosperity of nations.

He concluded by affirming that this pioneering project will contribute to a qualitative leap in the development of the health sector in the Comoros, ensuring the provision of high-quality healthcare services to its people.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi said that this exceptional initiative reflects Sheikha Fatima’s deep commitment to meeting the developmental and humanitarian needs of the Comorian people, and her continuous efforts to improve women’s health and child care, in line with the UAE’s strategy of sustainable giving through the implementation of ambitious development programmes and projects that have a profound impact on strengthening infrastructure and providing essential services to brotherly nations.

She added, “Our presence among you today is a strong message of solidarity from the people of the United Arab Emirates with the humanitarian and developmental conditions in the Union of the Comoros.”

She noted that the UAE’s programmes and projects in the Comoros receive strong support from the UAE’s wise leadership, which is always keen to enhance and expand its efforts and initiatives in the Comorian arena.

She added that the two health projects represent a true addition to these efforts and a qualitative leap in the UAE’s developmental and health initiatives in the country.

For their part, a number of officials and residents in the Comoros expressed their thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her noble initiatives in their country, expressing their appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership for its constant support for their situation and its ongoing support for their humanitarian causes.

They commended the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent in their country to alleviate the suffering of the local population, improve their conditions, and enhance their capabilities to confront humanitarian challenges in various fields.