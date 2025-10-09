‘Eye of the World’ restores sight to 125,000 patients, aims to reach one million

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- With a target of performing one million cataract surgeries using modern, safe technologies, Eye of the World Team, a member of Dubai Humanitarian, has already restored sight to over 125,000 patients since it was founded in 2009.

On the occasion of World Sight Day, Eye of the World is reaffirming its dedication to delivering world-class eye care to underserved communities. The team is also renewing its commitment to advancing the global fight against preventable blindness, marking this important day of awareness. World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October; and is a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment. This year, it is observed under the theme “Love Your Eyes.”

The team continues to make a real impact in combating preventable blindness and making light a right for every human being. This is achieved through its ongoing efforts and multiple partnerships to treat and improve the sight of thousands of patients around the world, particularly those in poor and remote areas.

On World Sight Day, attention turns to international efforts to combat treatable blindness, most notably cataracts. Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness worldwide, affecting more than 100 million people, despite being treatable with a simple operation that takes less than 20 minutes. Despite the simplicity of treatment, millions in poor communities continue to lose their sight due to poor health services or the lack of qualified personnel, making treatable blindness one of the most devastating manifestations of poverty.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Mohamed Hendy, Founder and CEO of the Eye of the World Team, said the team aspires to treat one million blind patients worldwide. “Our goal is not only to perform surgeries, but also to bridge the gap between efforts made on the ground and their real impact on people's lives. For us, every operation is an opportunity to restore sight to a person, enabling them to live a better and more dignified life,” he said.

On World Sight Day, Dubai Humanitarian and Eye of the World renew their pledge to leave no one behind in the fight against avoidable blindness.