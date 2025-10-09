Dubai Customs delegation visits Expo 2025 Osaka

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to promote cultural and knowledge exchange, a delegation from Dubai Customs, represented by the Women’s Committee, made an official visit to the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The visit aimed to explore leading global experiences in innovation, sustainability, and national identity, as well as to strengthen international relations and share expertise.

The tour included visits to several distinguished international pavilions, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Italy, and Thailand. Through these visits, the delegation was able to learn about pioneering initiatives presented by these countries across key sectors.

One of the highlights was the UAE pavilion, where the delegation was welcomed by Maryam Salem Al Mamari, Head of the UAE Expo Office in Osaka. She provided a detailed overview of the pavilion, titled "From Earth to Ether," which reflects the UAE’s vision of blending cultural heritage with future aspirations. The pavilion focuses on four main themes: innovation, sustainability, healthcare, and space exploration. This balance between past and future offers visitors a unique, immersive experience.

The pavilion’s design draws inspiration from the palm tree and traditional Emirati arish (palm frond shelters), featuring 90 columns crafted from agricultural palm waste. It is divided into five thematic zones, allowing visitors to engage with multi-sensory exhibits that include visual and auditory experiences as well as digital media. The journey concludes with a moving documentary titled "Woven Legacies," telling contemporary Emirati stories and highlighting the role of innovators and leaders in shaping the nation’s future.

The experience extended beyond exhibits, featuring over 40 public programmes including workshops, artistic performances, and interactive talks. Visitors could also participate in traditional crafts workshops, such as Sadu weaving and Palm weaving, led by Emirati craftswomen known as the "Mothers of the Emirates," offering a hands-on engagement with authentic Emirati heritage.