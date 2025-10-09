IEA hosts 7th Joint IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Gas, Coal Market Outlooks

PARIS, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Some 70 energy sector experts from around the world gathered at the International Energy Agency (IEA) headquarters in Paris today to review developments in global natural gas and coal markets and discuss how they may evolve in the years ahead.

The 7th Joint IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Gas and Coal Market Outlooks – organised by the IEA, the International Energy Forum (IEF) and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – brought together representatives from the energy industry, international institutions, governments and academia. The event took place against a backdrop of rising global energy demand, driven by population growth, increasing incomes, urbanisation and the needs of economic and industrial development. The growth of air conditioning and data centres, notably for artificial intelligence, is driving an acceleration in electricity consumption, while the energy sector continues to face the challenge of delivering secure, affordable and sustainable energy.

Discussions at the Symposium were organised across three sessions. The first reviewed prospects for natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), including the effects of new infrastructure and flexible trading on supply security and market dynamics. The second examined coal market trends, with particular focus on Asia, which has become the centre of global production, consumption and trade. The third considered investment outlooks across the gas and coal value chains, assessing the implications of fast-growing electricity demand and diversification of sources of supply. It also covered the role of carbon management technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).



