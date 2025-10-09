SAIF Zone takes part in World Food India 2025 to attract global investments in food sector

NEW DELHI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has participated in the 4th edition of World Food India 2025, the largest international platform for the food industry in India, which took place in New Delhi.

The event, which brought together over 1700 exhibitors, more than 500 international buyers, and representatives from over 100 countries, provided the free zone with a platform to attract global food sector companies and investments to the emirate, enhancing its position as a global hub for the industry.

At its exhibition platform, SAIF Zone showcased its advanced services and solutions designed to support investors in the food sector, as well as its advanced infrastructure that continues to attract growing investments in this rapidly expanding global industry.

The free zone is home to more than 500 leading businesses specialising in food production and distribution. In addition, SAIF Zone provides a comprehensive suite of facilities, competitive services, and tailored investment solutions covering the entire food supply chain, enabling investors to operate with greater ease and efficiency.

It also offers state-of-the-art warehouses and storage facilities adaptable to industry needs, all built to international standards and supported by robust logistics services. Furthermore, the free zone is strategically located near airports and major markets.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said that taking part in World Food India is part of SAIF Zone’s commitment to attending major international industry events and showcasing its competitive advantages, including modern infrastructure, strategic location and wide range of incentives and facilities it provides to investors across various industries, particularly the food sector.

Al Mazrouei noted that participation in events like World Food India play a key role in attracting top global companies in the food sector. He reaffirmed that SAIF Zone is committed to supporting the UAE’s food security goals under the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

He added that India is a key strategic partner in the food industry and that the event offers a valuable platform to build new channels of cooperation with both Indian and international companies.

“World Food India provided an ideal opportunity to showcase the competitive advantages of the Free Zone, which would enhance investment growth in this vital sector. These include attractive incentives and facilities such as advanced logistics services, suitable spaces for manufacturing and storage, and the authority’s continued efforts to maintain a highly competitive level of integrated services that meet the needs of the food industry in line with the highest international standards,” His Excellency stated.





