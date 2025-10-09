44th Sharjah International Book Fair to host 2,350 publishers & exhibitors on November 5-16

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – Held under the theme ‘Between You and a Book’, the official agenda for the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), is set to run from November 5-16, 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the world renowned fair will host more than 2,350 publishers and exhibitors representing 118 countries.

SIBF 2025 will host over 1,200 events and activities with participation from over 250 guests from 66 countries, including acclaimed authors, artists, and intellectuals. The fair will also see 10 countries participating for the first time in the cultural programme, namely; Iceland, Jamaica, Nigeria, Mali, Chad, Angola, Mozambique, Guinea, Senegal, and Vietnam.

The fair will also present an expanded series of pre-booked workshops in both Arabic and English, led by leading voices in publishing and creative writing. In addition, 28 guest experts will host 750 workshops across diverse disciplines, offering insights and hands-on experiences for varied audiences.

This edition will also welcome Greece as the official Guest of Honour, with a special programme of activities featuring 70 participants including writers, poets, translators, illustrators, academics, musicians, actors, librarians, and publishing professionals. The celebration will also spotlight Greece’s literary heritage, artistic excellence, and notable impact on world culture.

The announcement, made during a press conference at SBA headquarters, was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d'Affaires for the Greek Embassy in the United Arab Emirates; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Mohammed Al Amimi, General Manager of e& UAE; Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF; and Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA.

Highlighting SIBF’s ongoing legacy during his opening remarks at the press conference, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri spoke of the important and personal bond between people and books; and how every reader’s interaction with the written word becomes part of their own life story, revealing something of who they are and the world they carry within. He noted that this relationship between reader and book is what inspired this year’s theme, celebrating the dialogue and self-discovery that every reading experience invites.

He added, “Year after year, SIBF stands as a testament to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always believed in the book as the most expansive space for dialogue between cultures and civilisations. This journey continues today under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, whose efforts are reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a global hub for knowledge and creativity, while advancing the presence of Arabic literature across the world.”

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said: “We take pride in our media partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority, bringing the sights and sounds of this major cultural event to the world. The Authority has long been a strategic partner in Sharjah’s cultural project, documenting the emirate’s achievements and highlighting its activities. The Sharjah International Book Fair leads these efforts, restoring the book’s prestige and significance in society.”

He added: “This year, our coverage will be broadcast live from Expo Centre Sharjah with dedicated studios. Sharjah TV will cover the opening ceremony, Sabah Al Sharjah, Amasi, and other daily shows. Al Wusta TV will present From the Fair, while Al Sharqiya TV will air Huna Kitab and social media segments. Sharjah Radio will launch ‘Between You and a Book’ and 15 recorded shows, Pulse 95 Radio will provide three shows and 35 promotional segments, and Quran Radio will contribute to general coverage. The Maraya platform will also broadcast key events live to audiences.”

Mohamed Al Amimi, General Manager of e& UAE, highlighted the significance of the fair and the e&’s ongoing support for cultural development saying: “We are delighted to meet again at a platform that has established itself as one of the largest and most significant book fairs in the world. It has become a stage through which the finest literary and intellectual creations are showcased, bringing together publishers and book lovers from across continents under one roof; a meeting point where civilisations and cultures converge.

At e& UAE, we are proud to be the official sponsor of this prestigious event and to continue our partnership in supporting its journey year after year. This commitment stems from our belief that culture and knowledge are the two foundational pillars of development and progress, and that investing in ideas and the written word is an investment in the future and in generations to come.”

This year, SIBF will welcome a participation of 2,350 publishers and exhibitors representing 118 countries from around the world. The fair features a comprehensive representation of Arab and international publishers, with 1,224 Arab publishing houses showcasing the richness of regional literature, and 1,126 international publishers bringing global perspectives and diverse voices. Together, these participants offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore a vast array of books, ideas, and cultural expressions, making SIBF one of the most comprehensive and internationally diverse literary gatherings in the world.

This year’s cultural programme brings together 158 guests from 40 countries, including leading writers, thinkers, artists and intellectuals recognised with major Arab and international awards. The programme features over 300 cultural events, including panel discussions, workshops, and readings that highlight a wide range of creative work across literature, art, and writing. Participants include 66 international guests from 19 countries, 62 Arab guests from 20 countries, and 30 Emirati speakers contributing their insights and experience to the fair’s agenda.

As part of its efforts to broaden cultural and intellectual engagement in new ways, SIBF 2025 introduces the ‘Pop-Up Academy’, and this interactive platform will feature 24 sessions led by influencers and specialists across literature, media, art and technology.

Greece’s Guest of Honour programme at SIBF 2025 will offer a diverse celebration and showcase of cultural exchange, bringing the ancient and modern spirit of Greece to Sharjah. A highlight will be the Greek National Pavilion, echoing the grandeur of Greek temples, where visitors can browse over 600 titles from 58 publishers, with a spotlight on GreekLit’s translation initiative; as well as the immersive “Greek Literature: The Long Journey” exhibition.

More than 70 Greek literary and cultural professionals will share their expertise through talks and workshops and animate the agenda with musical performances, theatre inspired by Yannis Ritsos, children’s workshops on the Greek language, and Arabic renditions of literary gems. Collaborative sessions between Greek and Emirati creators will also facilitate lively dialogue, while a number of chefs including Alexandros Sperchos will treat guests to an authentic taste of Greece’s culinary heritage.

The 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference will take place from November 2-4, bringing together representatives of publishing houses, literary agents and industry experts. The three-day event features 30 workshops and roundtable discussions addressing key issues and challenges facing the publishing sector. It also includes one-on-one business meetings to facilitate deals and explore new partnerships. Key speakers include H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA; Madeline McIntosh; Vaidon Gregorios Kidoniatis; among others who will share insights on the future of publishing worldwide.

Running in conjunction with SIBF, the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference will take place from November 8-10, organised by SBA in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA). The event will bring together over 400 participants from around the world, including librarians and information professionals from academic, public, school, government, and private institutions. The conference provides a platform for knowledge exchange, professional development, and discussions on the latest trends and innovations in library science and the promotion of reading culture globally.



