Uzbekistan's Minister of Environment visits Zayed International Foundation for Environment in Dubai

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – Aziz Abdulkhakimov, the Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, paid a significant visit on Wednesday to the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment in Dubai.

During the meeting, both parties took the opportunity to introduce themselves and discuss their respective roles and ongoing initiatives. The minister, who was accompanied by his advisor, Alisher Salomov and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE Abdulaziz Akkulov, presented the projects and programmes currently underway at the Ministry of Environment of Uzbekistan, highlighting their focus on sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, desertification control and climate change mitigation.

The discussions emphasised the importance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges.

The Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad welcomed the minister and expressed appreciation for the collaboration between their organisations. In a gesture of recognition, the chairman presented the minister with a trophy and a set of publications underlining their joint efforts and shared vision for environmental sustainability.

Bin Fahad affirmed the foundation’s keenness to expand international cooperation and exchange expertise in environmental fields. He noted that the foundation, which bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, represents a global model in promoting environmental action and honoring outstanding contributions to environmental protection and the preservation of natural resources.

In addition, the minister extended an invitation to Bin Fahad to participate in the High Level Segment of the forthcoming CITES COP20 scheduled for November 2025 in Samarkand, which will focus on monitoring, funding & action for regulated wildlife trade. This is held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of CITES. He also invited the Chairman to the Eco Expo Central Asian planned for May – June 2026, aimed at fostering international cooperation and dialogue on Eco Innovation.

The visit underscores the strengthening of environmental ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE, reflecting their mutual dedication to sustainable development and combating climate change on a global scale.

