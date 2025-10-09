EU welcomes first phase of Israel-Hamas deal

BRUSSLS, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – Europe has welcomed the announcement that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of a peace plan championed by US President Donald Trump.

"The EU will continue to support the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. And when the time comes, we will be ready to help with recovery and reconstruction," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas similarly said that "the EU will do what it can to support" the deal's "implementation".