Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed, Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed award winners of Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025

AL AIN, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Board Chairman of the Presidential Flight, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan have awarded the winners in the Romooz category race, held during the final round of the inaugural Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025.

The festival was organised at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack in Al Ain Region, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The results of the Romooz category races included Elaan, owned by Hamad Mohammed Suhail bin Owaidhan Al Ameri, claiming first place and winning the open race sword, while Nasi, owned by Mabkhout Mohammed Lutiyah Al Ameri, won first place in the second race, securing the Open Zomool Race rifle title.

In the fifth race and the Open Zomool category, Nasi, owned by Mabkhout Mohammed Lutiyah Al Ameri, came first, winning the rifle and the honour of the race, while in the sixth race, Elaan, owned by Hamad Mohammed Suhail bin Owaidhan Al Ameri, claimed the first place, winning the festival sword.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the winners in the Romooz category race on their outstanding competitive performance and the remarkable results they achieved, reaffirming the leadership’s commitment to continuing its support of organising heritage events, contributing to safeguarding the UAE’s rich cultural and sporting heritage.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also commended the efforts of the organising entities of the inaugural Al Ain Camel Racing Festival, praising their dedication to elevating organisational standards and ensuring all elements of success for the heritage event, which attracted broad participation from across the UAE, the GCC and camel racing enthusiasts, reinforcing the status of camel racing as one of the key pillars of Emirati heritage.

The award ceremony was attended by several officials from the camel racing sector, as well as camel owners, trainers and enthusiasts from across the UAE and the GCC.

Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025, which began in July 2025 and was organised by the Camel Racing Affairs Centre and the Presidential Camels, under the supervision of the Camel Racing Federation, has featured three preliminary rounds and a final round, with a total of 605 races, offering valuable prizes to participants and including races dedicated to the Romooz category across different age divisions.

