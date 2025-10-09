ADJD achieves 98% case completion rate in first half of 2025, reflecting efficiency across Abu Dhabi courts

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) achieved advanced case completion rates across all courts, reaching 98% during the first half of 2025.

Abu Dhabi courts registered the highest number of filed cases with 21,532, followed by Al Ain courts with 7,344, and Al Dhafra courts with 546 cases.

In specialised courts, the Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court achieved the highest completion rate at 99% of 10,564 registered cases.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court handled 1,542 cases with a 98% completion rate, while the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court reported a similar rate out of 9,426 cases.