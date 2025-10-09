Al-Sisi tells US envoys ceasefire must be immediate

CAIRO, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has stressed the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to be implemented immediately, without waiting for a formal agreement to be signed, during a meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the “tireless efforts” of US President Trump in this regard and said he looked forward to the agreement being signed as soon as possible, a statement from the Egyptian presidency said.

The US envoys thanked the president and the relevant Egyptian agencies for their significant efforts in reaching the agreement. They noted the strong and strategic relations between Egypt and the United States and affirmed that President Trump values President Sisi’s role in resolving this crisis and in the region in general, as well as the friendship between them.