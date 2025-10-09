Sharjah completes modeling of 2.8 mil square meter

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Municipalities Affairs has made significant progress with an initiative to catalog real estate properties. This effort is part of the "Aqari" platform, which was launched by the Sharjah Digital Authority.

Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, the Chairman of the Department, stated that this initiative is an important step towards the Emirate's goal of improving the real estate sector through digital means. He explained, "This project is key to our 'Aqari' platform, where our department focuses on the engineering side. Our goal is to create a detailed digital database of real estate in Sharjah, including the size and specifications of buildings. This will help inform future planning decisions and demonstrates the strong collaboration among various government agencies in Sharjah."

Adding to this, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, the Director of the Department, mentioned that this initiative is a major advancement in how real estate information is managed and utilized. He highlighted that the team has successfully mapped out over 2.8 million square meters of property by documenting more than 1,300 projects, which represent over 42,000 different types of properties, including residential, commercial, industrial, and service units found throughout the emirate.

Furthermore, the process involves reworking and organizing all building details to ensure they can be understood and processed by modern technology, including artificial intelligence. This effort aims to automate real estate services in Sharjah, enhancing the quality and accuracy of property data throughout the region.