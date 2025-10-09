UAE boasts longstanding legacy of environmental preservation: Minister

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the United Arab Emirates has established a distinguished global reputation in environmental protection and sustainability, grounded in a legacy of stewardship and a forward-looking vision for the future.

She added that environmental preservation has long been a national priority, deeply rooted in the principles laid down by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose commitment to harmony between development and nature remains a guiding value of the UAE’s environmental policy.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, Dr. Al Dahak highlighted the UAE’s extensive record of achievements in biodiversity conservation and ecological restoration. These include efforts to protect and reintroduce endangered species, as well as the establishment of 49 protected areas, now covering 15.5 % of the nation’s total land area.

She noted that the hosting of IUCN World Conservation Congress, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, underscores the country’s support for and continued leadership in advancing global environmental dialogue.

Dr. Al Dahak added that the UAE has become a centre for international collaboration on climate and nature, building on major global milestones such as COP28, which for the first time integrated climate and biodiversity objectives within a unified framework — a reflection of the UAE’s strategic vision for a sustainable and resilient future.