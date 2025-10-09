Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in literature 2025

STOCKHOLM, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Swedish Academy has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai, recognising his “compelling and visionary oeuvre” that, in the midst of "apocalyptic terror", reaffirms the power of art.

This was announced by Mats Malm, the Academy’s Permanent Secretary, during a press conference in Stockholm on Thursday.

"Laszlo Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess," the Swedish Academy, which awards the prize worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), said in a statement.