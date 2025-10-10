Dubai International Chamber launches first representative office in Nordic region in Sweden

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has inaugurated a new representative office in Stockholm to strengthen the ties between the business communities in Dubai and Sweden.

The office was officially launched during an opening ceremony in Stockholm with the participation of Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Kingdom of Sweden; Ghasaq Shaheen, Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Sweden; and Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers.

The new office, which is the chamber’s first in the Nordic region, was launched as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative. The move is designed to deepen bilateral relations and drive the growth of mutual trade and investment opportunities between Dubai and Sweden.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “The opening of our Swedish office marks a significant step in our global outreach and reinforces our strategic focus on the Nordic region. Sweden's dynamic and innovative business landscape presents immense opportunities for collaboration. The office will serve as a gateway to attract Swedish companies to Dubai and promote the investment opportunities available in Dubai.”

The launch comes at a time of expanding trade between Dubai and Sweden. In 2024, non-oil bilateral trade between the two markets reached a value of AED 3.9 billion, representing annual growth of 5.3%.

The growing interest among Swedish companies in doing business in Dubai is clearly reflected in steady membership growth. By the end of H1 2025, the number of active Swedish members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce stood at 940, with 127 of these companies joining during the first half of the year.

Dubai International Chamber’s growing network of representative offices plays a vital role in attracting businesses, investments, and global talent to Dubai. Spanning five continents, the chamber’s offices serve as strategic platforms to promote Dubai as a preferred destination for business, provide in-market support for companies looking to expand into the emirate, and foster impactful partnerships that strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and investments.