Cybersecurity Council participates in GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council will participate in the "GITEX 2025" exhibition, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13th to 17th October.

During its participation, the Council will showcase a selection of its most prominent and innovative digital initiatives that reflect its ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and secure the nation's cyberspace.

The Council will also highlight its latest strategies to enhance cybersecurity at both national and international levels, alongside efforts to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and technology, while safeguarding critical digital infrastructure.

GITEX Global, a leading platform for technology and startups, has served as a gateway for innovators and investors to collaborate in the tech sector for over four decades. This year’s edition will spotlight major technology giants and cutting-edge startups across diverse domains, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainable technologies.

Throughout the exhibition, the Council will host a series of workshops and seminars covering vital topics such as data protection, digital awareness, and advanced cyberattack response.

The Council will also showcase several pioneering initiatives it has launched in cybersecurity, such as platforms for sharing cyber threat intelligence, including the Compliance and Governance Platform and the "Crystal Ball" predictive analysis platform. Additionally, it will highlight the "Capture the Flag" competition and innovation-driven activities under the Cyber E71 initiative.

It will explore partnerships with the private sector and review the collaborations established by the Council with leading global technology companies to enhance cyber resilience, in addition to the 'North Star' showcases dedicated to startups.

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasised that this year’s edition serves as a key platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among global institutions.

He highlighted the participation of leading technology companies, startups, and major government entities, all contributing to showcasing cutting-edge advancements in information technology worldwide. He affirmed that these efforts reflect the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting innovation in this vital sector.