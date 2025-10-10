UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, President of the Republic of Fiji, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Lalabalavu and to Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on the occasion.