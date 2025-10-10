KPMG: 97% of UAE residents now use AI

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE is marching ahead of many other countries in AI training and literacy, with a vast majority of UAE respondents experiencing the benefits of AI more so than other countries, 89 percent versus the global average of 83 percent.

An overwhelming majority, around 97 percent of UAE respondents, used AI for work, study, or personal purposes, and 66 percent said their organisation had a policy on GenAI use in place, highlighting the rising acceptance of AI across the UAE, according to KPMG’s Trust in Artificial Intelligence Insights report, a first country-level review focused exclusively on attitudes toward AI.

The report, conducted by the University of Melbourne in collaboration with KPMG International, underscored the UAE as a regional benchmark for responsible AI adoption.

The study found that 65 percent of UAE respondents would be willing to rely on information provided by an AI system, and more than half (53 percent) were confident that the benefits of AI outweighed the risks.

Additionally, around 68 percent of UAE respondents said that current regulations are sufficient to ensure safe AI use, which is significantly higher than the global average of 43 percent.

About 73 percent of respondents said they felt cautious about online content due to the potential use of AI, and 36 percent were unsure of their ability to identify AI-generated misinformation.

Matin Jouzdani, Partner, Data, Analytics and AI, KPMG Lower Gulf, said, “AI is rapidly changing the way we live and work. Our research reinforces an overwhelming acceptance of AI in the UAE, but there is also strong public support for appropriate AI regulation."