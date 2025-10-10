EWEC announces partners to develop 1.5GW Khazna Solar Photovoltaic Project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced the award for its new 1.5 gigawatt (GW) (AC) Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project.

The development of the utility-scale solar power plant was awarded to ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy solutions, and Masdar, a global clean energy leader, as the local shareholder.

Following the award, the project’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between EWEC and the two companies.

Upon completion, Khazna Solar PV will generate enough electricity to power approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE, avoiding more than 2.4 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions in Abu Dhabi per year. The plant will feature nearly three million solar panels that will follow the sun’s path throughout the day, maximising solar energy capture and output.

Khazna Solar PV will also significantly contribute to EWEC’s strategic plans to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to 18GW by 2035 and to meet 60 percent of the emirate’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035, in line with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi.

EWEC awarded the Khazna Solar PV contract after a comprehensive procurement process. The PPA is structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

Under the terms of the PPA, ENGIE and Masdar will design, finance, build and operate the plant, which will be located near the Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi.

To optimise operational performance and long-term efficiency, the project will integrate advanced digital solutions, including IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based monitoring platforms, big data analytics, and robotic cleaning systems to ensure optimal panel performance and reduced maintenance costs.

“Khazna Solar PV, our fourth world-leading utility-scale solar project, is a strategic asset that significantly accelerates our journey towards achieving the UAE’s renewable energy targets. By commissioning and deploying transformative and world-leading renewable energy projects, EWEC is taking tangible actions that are pivotal in accelerating the UAE’s energy transition to a carbon-neutral future, supporting the country’s sustainability and socio-economic objectives,” Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said that the Khazna Solar PV project continues Masdar's long-standing partnership with EWEC, changing how the UAE produces and consumes energy through pioneering, best-in-class solutions. He added that this iconic solar project will support transformation while creating opportunities for sustainable socioeconomic growth.

Paulo Almirante, ENGIE Senior Vice President in charge of Renewable and Flexible Power, said, “ENGIE is proud to support the UAE’s energy transition and deepen our longstanding partnership with the country through the Khazna Solar PV project, which will become our largest photovoltaic asset globally. This landmark project reflects both our shared ambition for decarbonisation and the power of strategic public-private collaboration to accelerate large-scale renewable deployment.”